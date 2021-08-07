India Top Headlines

1 police officer killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J&K Kulgam | India News

SRINAGAR: One policeman was killed and two others injured after terrorists fired “indiscriminately” at a police group at a crossing in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said.

They said the policemen were attacked when they were busy driving traffic at Adijan Crossing on their way back after escorting former Minister Abdul Majid Padar to his residence.

“Terrorists attacked the police group in Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in the Kulgam district opening fire, which resulted in three policemen being injured,” said one of the officials.

They said that one of the wounded policemen, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to the injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers, the officials added.

A police spokesman said the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of terrorists fired at a police group led by the local police station officer.

“In this terrorist incident, three policemen suffered gunshot wounds and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment,” the spokesman said.

However, agent Nisar Ahmad Wagay succumbed to the injuries, he added.

Taking undue advantage of the huge traffic jam and the presence of large numbers of civilians, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the SHO and its escort group and managed to escape from the scene.

“However, to avoid collateral damage in view of the great rush, the police party exercised the utmost restraint,” he said.





