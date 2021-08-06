India Top Headlines

Will support the NDA government if it conducts a separate census for CBOs: Mayawati | India News

LUCK: As part of his strategy to reach out to the other backward classes (OBC) ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections, the head of the BSP, Mayawati, has once again raised the issue of a separate census for backward castes . On Friday he said that if the NDA government in the Center decides to address the issue, his party would fully support it inside and outside Parliament.

“BSP has been asking for a separate census for OBC and continues to reiterate it. If the central government takes any positive action on this, then BSP will definitely support it,” he tweeted.

A senior party leader said the matter had come to the fore because of the ongoing Parliament session, and that the 2021 census has yet to take place. Several formal and informal discussions had taken place on the issue including in Parliament, the BSP member said, despite the Center being silent on its action plan.

“CBOs are an integral part of BSP’s social engineering program,” the member said, adding that the party was already working on this issue at ground level and was likely to amplify its efforts in the coming weeks.

“BSP has been at the forefront in representing OBC since its formation by Kanshi Ram. Now it is another matter that the party has to work on to bring them back into their fold, as many have left us in recent years. Visible on our ongoing campaign for UP is the Prabuddha Sammelan targeting the Brahmins, but we are also working on the ground through our ‘bhaichara committees’ to bring CBOs back into the party, “said the member.

Party sources said that the ‘bhaichara committees’ have been working in each bloc and sector to bring together members of all communities, but a special focus this time is the OBC and MBC such as Kahar, Kashyap, Bind, Nishad, Pal, etc. .





