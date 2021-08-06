India Top Headlines

Uttarakhand to free its Bengali immigrants from the ‘East Pak’ seal | India News

DEHRADUN: A demand of more than 3.5 lakh from members of the Bengali community who had migrated to the mountain state from the former East Pakistan has been fulfilled after the prime minister of Uttarakhand announced that the government would stop stamping “East Pakistan” in the caste certificates issued to them. .

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: “I am aware of the problems people face in my home district. It is a long-pending lawsuit.” Dhami’s decision comes before next year’s state elections and may help the BJP consolidate its base among Bengali voters, a sizable chunk in Dhami’s home turf, Udham Singh Nagar district.

Previously, Dhami had held talks with Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP MLA from Sitarganj and members of the displaced Bengali community. “It is a shame that East Pakistan is still mentioned in the caste certificates. Neighboring Uttar Pradesh had stopped this practice about 15 years ago,” Bahuguna told TOI.

“In 2018, we had approached the then CM but the meeting did not bear fruit. Now, Dhami has assured us that this change will be brought about,” he said.

Lakhs from Bengali families had migrated to Uttarakhand between 1956 and 1970, many of them from the border areas of Khulna, Jessore and Faridpur. Most settled in Udham Singh Nagar. Over the past decades, they have frequently protested to have the seal removed from their caste certificate, a document intended to certify that a person belongs to a particular religion, caste, and community and should take advantage of government plans and benefits.

On Friday, community members said their decades-long struggle to “truly belong” is finally over. “It was not just our ancestors whose certificates bore this label, even the caste documents of people like me born here in India had the seal,” said Uttam Datta, a businessman, whose family had moved from Noakhali to Rudrapur in 1964. Datta said he was relieved that his future generations no longer faced the shame that he did. “It hurt every time I looked at that document,” he said.

Sanjay Bachar, Vice President of Bengali Kalyan Samiti, is also among those born in India, but whose certificates are stamped “East Pakistan”. “This was a stain on our community and we are relieved that the government is removing this,” he said.





