The arrogance of Congress, the deception to blame Parliament’s jam: BJP | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday criticized Congress for the continued disruption of Parliament, saying the opposition party is yet to come out of its “deadly cocktail of arrogance and deception” even after being voted in seven years ago and compared to the party with a private company linked to the interests of a family.

“Having dominated Parliament for the longest time since 1947, it is ironic that Congress has the least respect for parliamentary ethics and procedures. The reason for this is that Congress functions more like a private company compared to a political party, where the sole objective is to safeguard the interests of a dynasty, “BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

He said the conduct of Congress during the session stems from two fears: the inability to probe the repeated electoral defeats at the hands of the Modi-led BJP and the fear of being overshadowed by other opposition parties.

Prasad said that the parliamentary repression orchestrated by Congress reached its peak in 1975 when Indira Gandhi’s chair was under the cloud, thanks to a court order, and imposed Emergency.

All the shameful parliamentary lows are linked to Congress, Prasad alleged, citing the use of pepper spray by a congressional MP in Lok Sabha while protesting decisions made by the Congressional governments in the Center and Andhra. Prasad claimed that people who are “hostile” to the Modi government and have an obvious agenda against Modi are behind the Pegasus spying controversy, and it was deliberately scheduled before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

“Is there any first-facie evidence that the (phone) numbers were indeed put under surveillance,” Prasad asked?

He said Congress is facing such an existential crisis that his leadership is taking youthful action, which is reflected in the conduct of his House.





