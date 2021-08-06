India Top Headlines

SJM, BJP Leader in War of Words on Retrospective Tax Bill | India News

NEW DELHI: RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) national coordinator Ashwini Mahajan and BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale had heated arguments on Friday over the government’s bill to withdraw retrospective taxes after the first made strong comments against the legislation. “So you are demanding a total ban on FDI?” Chauthaiwale questioned in response to Mahajan’s tweet, saying: “It is true that under the pressure of international arbitration, the government had no other choice, but the title should be Relief from Thieves: Billions of Rupees Lost to the Government and the public. A great example of the disadvantages of foreign investment ”.

Mahajan replied again via another tweet, asking, “Mister hee, read the tweet. Is it a crime to talk about the advantages and disadvantages of a policy? To this, the BJP’s foreign affairs chief, Chauthaiwale, responded again: “Anything that is not criminal may not be in the broader national interest, a point that he repeatedly fails to acknowledge.”

In an attempt to drop all retrospective tax claims on companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, the government introduced a bill at the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The government has also said that all money previously raised to enforce such levies will be returned.

The ‘Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Lok Sabha seeking the withdrawal of tax lawsuits made using a retrospective legislation from 2012 to tax the indirect transfer of Indian assets.





