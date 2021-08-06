Showdown Times: Can India Break into the Top 10 of the Olympics by 2040? | India News

Sports

Tokyo was better than Rio, but still not close to what we expected.

If we stop settling for mediocre, India can surely be one of the top sports nations.

Anju Bobby George- FOR

If we look at the countries that are winning a good number of Olympic medals, we will see that it is directly related to their development. There is a direct connection. We are slowly moving towards becoming a developed country, and that gives me the conviction that we can become a top-level sports nation.

More importantly, we need to build a system in our country. For that, we must first analyze and study what is happening in the main sports nations. It is not that we should blindly follow what the Americans or the Europeans are doing. Our bodies are different, our genes are

different and our requirements are different. But we could use it to design our own system. We are competing against the world and there are only three podiums. If we want to be on top, our system must be top-notch first.

For example, if an athlete requires something, then it must be provided. It shouldn’t be that you order something and receive it within two months. These obstacles must be removed. Sports these days are very expensive, and that is why the system must be supportive and responsive to the needs of an athlete. This should be done immediately after the Tokyo Olympics are over. Once the system is ready, you can select future athletes who will win medals for the country.

We also need to improve the sports culture in the country. Sports should be a way of life in India as it is in Europe or America. Parents should encourage children to excel in sport and choose it as a career. The fear factor they have should go away.

In addition to the system, the five most important aspects are: sports science, sports medicine, mental conditioning, improving our training structure and data analysis.

Sport is all about science and we need it to be successful at the Olympic level. It helps us make continuous improvements on an ongoing basis. We need to develop new teams related to various sports disciplines, and sports research needs to be done in India. For example, swimmers in many foreign countries, while practicing, use machines in the water that can improve their speed. We are falling behind, today. It is not just about building sports infrastructure, there must be comprehensive development.

Sports medicine is equally vital. Previously, in India, sports medicine meant some form of doping. That was the conversation in India in the early 2000s. But it is directly related to science. We need to do more research with the Indian body type in mind. Our needs are different and we need to develop things according to our needs. The research should be done in India, that is the part that we should encourage. Sports universities should also emerge. The curriculum of these universities should be updated.

The mental conditioning of athletes is very important. When athletes compete in events like the Olympics, it is a life and death situation. There is a lot of pressure. Some athletes overcome that pressure, others do not. At the Olympics, the stage is so big that many feel intimidated. That sudden attack of nervousness, especially when you are in full action and there is no one to help you, affects the performance of many athletes. It is a sudden reaction of the body. This is why mental conditioning is required and mental health coaches must be associated with elite athletes from the moment they graduate to the big stage. After all, we are human beings and sometimes it affects us a lot.

So we should look to improve our coaching structure. Coaches can create champions. There are many talents, but only a coach can turn a talented athlete into a champion. Coaches must have a good IQ, they must have knowledge of everything, and they must also have a sharp memory. It is not that just anyone can become a coach or that any champion athlete can become a coach. We need extra talent in our training system. Pure coaching can work wonders; I am the greatest example of that. In India, our athletes have more experience than our coaches. Athletes expose themselves, but coaches don’t expose themselves. Coaches must update their knowledge every six months. As science evolves, so do skills related to coaching. Good trainers will stay current like a smartphone.

I think the Indian coaches should be present at the grassroots level. Grassroots coaches cannot be performed by foreign coaches. We cannot afford the best foreign coaches for a long period of time. We have to educate our coaches and take them on. And also centralize exploration efforts among young children, and then nurture them and provide them with the appropriate infrastructure, facilities, and equipment.

We must not aim and settle for mediocre performances, we must always try to be the best. If we do that, the day will come when we will also be counted among the top sports nations.

George, India’s only medalist at the World Athletics Championships, spoke with Hindol Basu

A nation that has the right and excuses itself is not a nation committed to sport

Ayaz Memon- AGAINST

As I write this, the Indian women’s hockey team has played its first semi-finals at the Olympics. The men’s hockey team won an Olympic medal after 41 desperate years. Add to this a bronze for PV Sindhu, another for Lovlina Borgohain, a silver for Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya and the atmosphere should be rosy. However, when you look at the performance of the Indian Olympics not just in the narrow sphere of a week, but in a panoramic sweep over decades, things still look bleak.

The country’s Olympic establishment and sports fans estimated that India’s medals would be in the double digits this time. In fact, a survey had predicted between 15 and 17 medals. That goal will be missed by a big mile.

For decades, India’s pursuit of the Olympics has always faced a major hurdle: the huge gap between the nation’s thirst for sporting glory and the number of medals won. A lone individual gold medal, and just over 30 in total, including those from Tokyo 2020 (so far), tells its own story. The harsh truth is that becoming a highly successful sports country is no piece of cake. It is a long and arduous journey.

A nation with a great sense of entitlement, with the constant making of excuses on the other side, is not a nation committed to sport. We want to get results without the hard graft. Totalitarian states can take the rigor of finding defenders in the infringement of personal rights and are not the best example to emulate, but there are also other structures of enormous success. The American university system, for example, equates athletic prowess with academic performance. Jamaicans have excellent training modules and school-level competitions to search for potential medal winners. We need to have the vision to create such systems, as well as the willingness to make sacrifices on various levels, or we will remain whiners forever.

Demographics, economics, and genetics are considered important factors in earning medals. It’s not unfounded, but these don’t work in silos. Demographics and economic growth might have worked in China’s favor, but not (so far) in India. Economic wealth alone does not guarantee medals either. Jamaica, Kenya, and quite a few other nations in the Caribbean and Africa have far more sporting excellence to boast of than the oil-rich nations. Or even in India since the 1990s.

In the early decades, the regret was that while we had the talent, we didn’t have the means. But that is not the case now. The government has spent a substantial amount of money through the Sports Authority of India, in addition to NGOs and foundations, elite athletes have become stars and their financial well-being is well cared for. However, chord podium positions remain elusive. Surely something is negligent.

Before you accuse me of being cynical, let me say that I am not discouraged or incredulous that we can reach the top 10 at the Olympics in 20 years. There are green shoots of excellence visible, in Beijing, London, even Rio with the miserable results, and certainly in Tokyo 2020.

But green shoots are not guaranteed to grow into fruit trees unless they are well nurtured. This is where misgivings arise. If the promise of great athletic talent has been evident at the Olympics this millennium, and also before, why hasn’t it been realized when it comes to medals?

The premise of this debate is whether India can break through to the top 10 nations at the Olympics by 2040. As a ballpark figure, this translates to 25 medals, more or less, a few, with at least 7-8 gold. It is not impossible, but to get there, some measures are essential.

Sports federations must cleanse themselves of power-hungry officials. Those interested in the development of the sport are needed, not in oneself or in the skin. They must be fully responsible for how the money is spent.

Athletes should be shown constant appreciation, empathy, and encouragement and properly rewarded. But the audit of performances must also be rigorous, not silly.

Prioritize the sports most likely to award medals. That’s the easy part and it’s already being done. More onerous is grassroots development. This should be secular in terms of sports disciplines (eg athletic training for all sports) and easily accessible to the greatest number of people. The bigger the base of the pyramid, the more elite athletes will be available at the top.

First level coaching for juniors. Training standards at this level are poor compared to evolved sports nations. This is where the most attention is needed, even more so in the absence of a strong competitive school / college sports system. The deployment of modern methods of training, sports medicine, diet, psychology and mental conditioning is still abysmal at this level.

Perhaps most critical is the unrestricted and unrestricted participation of women in sports. Only 6-7% of girls in the country are active in sport, but in the last 25 years they have contributed to more than 40% of the medals won. As I write this, the three medals secured in Tokyo all come from women. It is impossible for India to become a sports nation if 50% of the population stay away from sports. The responsibility lies with us: as a family, society, community.

Ayaz Memon is a sports commentator and columnist.