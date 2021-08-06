SC: Threatened judges, CBI, IB and police do nothing | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Friday that trial court judges, especially those dealing with cases involving gangsters and high-profile individuals, are the most vulnerable to external threats and are irritated by inaction. the CBI, the Intelligence Office and the police to counter the threats. create a conducive atmosphere for judges to do justice without fear or favor.

A bench of the Chief Justice NV Ramana and Judge Surya Kant said: “In criminal cases involving gangsters and high-profile people, when the defendants do not receive the expected orders from the courts, they begin to defame the power. judicial. Unfortunately, this is a new trend that is developing in this country. ”

A situation is created in which the judges do not feel free to file a complaint. Even if the judges complain to the district judge, the Chief Justice of the HC or the CJI, and a complaint is sent to the police or the CBI, they do not respond. They do not believe it is a priority issue, the bank said.

“The IB, CBI and the police are not helping the judiciary at all. I make this statement with a sense of responsibility. It is a serious issue, ”said the CJI and sought the help of attorney general KK Venugopal to design a mechanism.

Venugopal gave an even more startling account of the threats given to trial judges who heard cases involving gangsters and powerful people. “They tell me that in many cases, a magistrate or session judge, who is about to take a case involving a gangster or a powerful person, receives a call saying that his daughter goes to this or that school, in a car with such and such a number. Between justice and the daughter’s safety, the judge adjourns the case for six months. We must examine the cases that are deferred over and over again. As far as the states are concerned, each one must form a protection group for the judiciary ”.