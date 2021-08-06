India Top Headlines

Rs 5.05 crore approved for the families of 101 journalists who succumbed to Covid: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The government approved Rs 5.05 million to grant Rs 5 lakhs each as assistance to the families of 101 journalists who died due to Covid-19, State Health Minister Bharati Pravin informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Pawar.

In response to a question, Pawar said in a written response that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a special campaign to provide financial assistance to the families of these journalists.

“Based on the requests received by the Press Information Office, which meet the criteria established in the Journalists’ Welfare Plan (JWS) administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a sum of 5.05 million euros was approved. rupees during 2020 and 2021 for financial assistance at a rate of Rs 5 lakh / family for each of the 101 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19, “Pawar said.





