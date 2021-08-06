Sports

PM: Historic Hockey Victory, Has Restored Nation’s Pride | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi called the men’s hockey team’s Olympic bronze medal on Thursday “historic” for restoring the country’s pride in a sport synonymous with national identity.

The prime minister told wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver after losing the gold medal fight in a tough competition, that India is proud of him and that his success inspires the entire nation. Modi said he hopes to personally congratulate him on August 15. “Dahiya is an extraordinary fighter. His fighting spirit and tenacity are exceptional,” Modi said. He also spoke with his coach Anil Maan.

“Today the pride of hockey, which is our national identity, has been established after four decades,” he said, while speaking with team members and coach Graham Reid in Tokyo. A video of the interaction at the end of the players showed the players and Reid thanking the prime minister for his call.

Reid said Modi’s conversation with the team after their semi-final loss to Belgium helped him motivate the players. After India’s victory, Modi tweeted that the day will be etched in the memory of all Indians.

Modi told Captain Manpreet Singh: “You have a written history.” He also tweeted: “Bravo Sreejesh! Your saves played an important role in getting the medal for India. ”





Times of India