Pakistan Continues Efforts To Create Unrest in Punjab: State DGP | India News

BATHINDA: In honor of those who gave their lives for the sovereignty of the country, the monument to the police martyrs has been installed in Barnala. Punjab Police Director General Dinkar Gupta unveiled the monument built at the Barnala Police Chief Superintendent’s office on Friday evening.

27 policemen were martyred in the Barnala district, while 1,800 soldiers gave their lives during Punjab’s era of terrorism, which continued for almost 15 turbulent years.

Recalling the difficult times, DGP Dinkar Gupta said that Punjab, being the border state, had to face internal and external forces bent on causing unrest in the state. Punjab shares a 550-kilometer-long border with Pakistan, which continues to make efforts to foster trouble in the state. In such circumstances, Punjab police personnel, from the DIG to the home guards to the SPO, volunteered to make supreme sacrifices to save the state from disintegration and authenticated the saying that Punjabis are always in the forefront. in the sacrifices “.

Accompanied by Patiala Range DIG Vikram Jeet Duggal, the DGP further said that we never see such sacrifices by the police of any state or even country, as evidenced by Punjab police personnel. I am the direct witness to this, as when I joined the Indian Police Service in 1987, the state was going through the dark phase. When we went to the villages for raids, I have seen my own security guards shot dead, but despite that, many were not afraid of bullets. It is due to such bravery of the police personnel that Punjab saw peace return to the state. I bow to such sacrifices made by staff as Punjab faces bloodshed.

Barnala Police Chief Superintendent Sandeep Goel said the memorial is dedicated to 27 staff members who gave their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.





