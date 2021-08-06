On “public desire”, Khel Ratna renamed Dhyan Chand | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that India’s top sports award will be renamed after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, a change that effectively removes the prefix “Rajiv Gandhi” from Khel Ratna.The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize, launched in 1991-92, comprising a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, will now be known as the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Grand Prize. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand was its first recipient.The announcement sparked a discussion about the “political nuances” of the decision, although Modi tweeted that he had received many requests from citizens across the country to name the Khel Ratna Prize in honor of Major Dhyan Chand. “Respecting his sentiment, the Khel Ratna Prize will hereby be called Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Grand Prize,” the prime minister said and shared a picture paying floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand.

The prime minister, who has been interacting with the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics and had also urged the nation to continue to encourage Indian players, said the exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s hockey teams has captured the imagination of the entire nation.

“There is a renewed interest in hockey that is emerging across India. This is a very positive sign for the times to come,” he added. BJP praised the announcement made by Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah called it a “true tribute to one of the best sportsmen in India”.

“Naming the nation’s greatest sporting honor on behalf of the nation’s greatest athlete, Major Dhyan Chand, is a true tribute to him. The decision will make everyone associated with the sporting world proud,” Shah said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Dhyan Chand is a symbol of inspiration and pride for Indian athletes.

BJP President JP Nadda said: “Naming the highest sporting honor after the ‘hockey wizard’ is a welcome decision and accepted by the nation.”

Party MP Gautam Gambhir, a member of two cricket World Cup winning teams, said the Khel Ratna award should have been named after a sport’s personality when it was launched.