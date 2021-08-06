India Top Headlines

No Vehicles Entering Mizoram From Assam Despite Travel Advisory Withdrawal: Senior Official | India News

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said on Friday that no vehicles have reached the state from Assam, despite the withdrawal of a travel warning issued by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Chuaungo also said that Mizoram is in “constant contact” with the Assam government, which has pledged to take the necessary measures to resume the movement of traffic on National Highway 306.

A handful of organizations in Assam’s Cachar district had allegedly blocked the entrance of vehicles to Mizoram following a bloody conflict along the interstate border on July 26 that claimed seven lives.

The physical blockade and the demonstrations ended in the next few days, but the truckers apparently are not willing to go through the conflict areas for fear of new violence.

The Assam government had issued a notice asking people to avoid traveling to Mizoram. It was revoked on Thursday after talks between the two parties.

“It is regrettable that no vehicle carrying goods or passengers is entering Mizoram from Assam, despite the withdrawal of the travel notice. The government is in constant contact with the Center and Assam. I have also spoken with the chief secretary of Assam, who assured us that measures will be taken to clear the way, ”said Chuaungo.

Mizoram officials alleged that state-linked railways were damaged in at least three locations in Assam’s Hailakandi district. The “unofficial lockdown” has drowned all supplies, including medical shipments and Covid-19 equipment, they added.

Lalruatkima, the minister of information and public relations in Mizoram, further said that more than 30 people, including non-tribal people, are currently stranded at Mizoram de Silchar’s home.

Several Mizoram residents are also trapped in Guwahati, he said.

Meanwhile, Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur told PTI by phone that the Assam government had been encouraging people to travel to Mizoram, but many were reluctant “for fear of a backlash.”

“Even before the withdrawal of the warning, the government encouraged people to travel to Mizoram. It seems that some of them are reluctant for fear of being attacked,” he said.

Kaur also said that two vehicles were vandalized by unidentified men somewhere between Silchar and Lailapur when they tried to move towards Mizoram on Thursday.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, he added.

The Mizoram and Assam governments agreed on Thursday to find a “durable solution” to the centuries-old border dispute and take steps, including resuming interstate vehicle movement, to reduce tension between the two sides.

“Both states have welcomed the deployment of neutral forces in the disputed areas and agreed not to send their respective police forces for patrol, domination, execution or redeployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict between police forces has occurred. of the two states in recent times, “said a joint statement issued by the two parties.





