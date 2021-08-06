Sports

Naveen Patnaik: The Silent Guardian of Indian Hockey | India News

BHUBANESWAR: If PR Sreejesh protected the goal with his life during India’s bronze medal match against Germany, there is another man who has played a silent role in defending hockey interests in the country.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha’s chief minister, sponsored hockey at a time when the game needed him most. Naveen had been a goalie for his Doon School hockey team. It’s that early love that led him to support the game, which sees Odisha sponsor teams from junior to senior level, both male and female.

In 2018, when Sahara retired, Odisha signed a 140 million rupee contract with Hockey India to sponsor the men’s and women’s teams for five years. That was also the year that Odisha hosted the Men’s Hockey World Cup, which it will again host in 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, where the state government is building the largest hockey stadium in India for an estimated Rs 120. crore.

Moments after India’s historic victory, Naveen spoke to some of the players in Tokyo via a video link. “Many congratulations to our hockey team. India is very excited, as is Odisha of course. We all support them and wish them the best,” Naveen told them.

While Naveen earned accolades for supporting hockey, nothing would have been more special than the recognition he received from Captain Manpreet Singh. “It is a special moment for all of us. We have finally achieved our dream of winning an Olympic medal. On this special occasion, I would like to express our special thanks to the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, who has supported us on this journey. “Manpreet said.

“While everyone was supporting cricket, the honorable CM chose hockey, and today you can see the result. I would like to thank you very much, sir,” said the captain.

Odisha sports secretary R Vineel Krishna felt that Naveen’s decision is as much personal as the result of his assessment of what hockey means to the state. “The CM used to play hockey at school. This is how his love of hockey developed. He has been following the game ever since. But, more than that, the CM is touched by the love that the people of Odisha have for him. hockey. This is what inspired him to promote the game, “said Krishna.





Times of India