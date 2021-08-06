India Top Headlines

National Child Labor Project allocations are reduced to less than half in 2 years | India News

NEW DELHI: Allocations under the National Child Labor Project (NCLP), a Ministry of Labor and Employment scheme aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating child laborers, has been reduced by less than half in the last two years, the Government response to a question from Rajya of the BJP. Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam has shown it.

While the ministry acknowledged that child labor has not been eradicated and that it executes the NCLP scheme to rescue and rehabilitate children under the age of 14 by linking them to the education system and training them, its presentations show that funding allocations for the scheme decreased. from Rs 90 crore in 2018-19 to just over Rs 41 crore in 2020-21.

The ministry said that even the conviction rate under the 1986 Child and Adolescent Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, based on 2019 NCRB data, remains lousy. In 2019, of the 770 cases registered, 684 cases were charged and only 88 accused were convicted.

The highest number of cases was registered in Telangana. In 314 cases, only 32 defendants were convicted. Karnataka, Assam and Gujarat were next in line with 83, 68 and 64 cases respectively. While charge sheets were issued in 58 cases in Karnataka, 63 cases in Gujarat and 37 in Assam, the number of convictions was zero in Assam, eight in Karnataka and four in Gujarat.

In response to a separate question, the government said 645 children were orphaned between April and June 28 of this year due to Covid-19. The highest number of 158 orphaned children was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 119, according to government data.





Times of India