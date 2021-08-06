India Top Headlines

Monsoon session: Bill to repeal retroactive tax passed in Lok Sabha amid opposition protests | India News

NEW DELHI: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2021 Tax Law (Amendment) Bill for consideration on Friday, it was passed at the Lok Sabha without debate amid slogans and protests of the opposition members of Parliament.

The bill seeks to end the contentious retrospective tax provision.

After presenting the bill for your consideration and approval, Sitharaman, while addressing the Lower House of Parliament, said: “On the reason why we are drafting this bill, I would like to say a few words. On the subject of The imposition of income tax on income derived from the issuance of Indian assets through the transfer of shares of a foreign company was the subject of protracted litigation. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that such income tax, those Income is not taxable under the provisions of the Income Tax Law.

“Consequently, the Finance Law of 2012, amended the Income Tax Law of 1961 with retroactive effect to clarify that such income is subject to tax. The Finance Law of 2012 also provided that the demand for these income will be valid even if said claim has been overturned by the courts. So what has happened is that this retroactive tax was introduced as a clarifying amendment. However, there has been a lot of disagreement in favor of this measure and even when we were against it, we had raised very clearly this objection that this is bad in the law and it is also bad for investors’ sentiments, “said the union minister.

He further told the Lok Sabha: “After coming to power in 2014, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2014, clearly made a commitment here in the House that we do not believe in applying the law in Hindsight and We will certainly form a high-level committee that will look at all these cases and I am pleased to say that between 2014 and until today, the high-level committee has dealt with this matter and we have not had a single complaint based on the amendment. manufactured in 2012. ”

“However, for the cases prior to 2012, for which it was applied retrospectively, there are 17 such cases. Of these, two went to court that were suspended. The claims could not continue. As promised by the then Minister of Finance , Arun Jaitley, in principle we do not believe in this. However, we could not act on this even in 2014 because there were two cases in progress, “Sitharaman said in the Lower House.

Claiming that then-Union Finance Minister Jaitley had said that the government would wait for them to reach a logical conclusion, Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha that the logical conclusion was reached in September 2020 in one case and in December 2020. 2020 otherwise.

He also affirmed that “these cases were studied by the government, consultations were held with the Ministry of Justice, and because the budget session was contracted, the government was unable to take on many activities at that time.”

“We have come to the next available session, which is the monsoon session, which is now, to keep the word given by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping the BJP commitment, no” “We believe in retrospective tax collection. We are keeping that word. So, I ask the House to discuss the bill and let it pass,” added the Union Finance Minister.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the Income Tax Act of 1961 to state that no future tax lawsuit will be raised on the basis of the retrospective amendment for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was made before May 28. , 2012.

The 2012 Finance Bill had received the assent of the President on this day. The new bill proposes that the demand for the indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012, will be annulled in the fulfillment of specific conditions such as withdrawal or supply. commitment to withdraw pending litigation and delivery of commitment to the effect that no claim for costs, damages or interest will be presented.

British oil and gas company Cairn Energy seeks to recover $ 1.2 billion from India after winning arbitration against retroactive taxes. On March 22, 2021, the Government of India filed an appeal against the order in the Court of Appeal in The Hague.

The Finance Act 2012 provided for the validation of the claim under the Income Tax Act 1961 for cases involving indirect transfer of Indian assets. In compliance with it, the demand for income tax had increased in 17 cases.

In two cases, evaluations are pending due to the stay granted by the Superior Court.

Arbitration under the Bilateral Investment Protection Treaty with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands had been invoked in four cases. In two cases, the Arbitral Tribunal ruled in favor of the taxpayers and against the Income Tax Department.

The statement of objects and reasons of the new bill states that the clarifying amendments made by the Finance Law of 2012 invited criticism from interested parties mainly with respect to the retroactive effect given to the amendments.

“It is argued that such retrospective amendments go against the principle of fiscal certainty and damage India’s reputation as an attractive destination. In recent years, major reforms have been initiated in the financial and infrastructure sector that have created a positive environment for investment in the country, “he said.

“However, this retrospective clarifying amendment and the resulting demand created in some cases remains a sore point for potential investors,” he added.

The statement said that the country is today at a juncture in which the rapid recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is the need of the moment and foreign investment has an important role to play in promoting growth. economical and faster employment.





