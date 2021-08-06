India Top Headlines

Marital rape can be grounds for divorce: Kerala HC | India News

KOCHI: Marital rape can be accepted as grounds for granting divorce by recognizing it as a form of cruelty, the Kerala High Court has ruled. In 2019, the Supreme Court rejected a petition to accept spousal rape as grounds for divorce. The higher court issued its ruling while listening to an appeal filed by a husband against a divorce granted by a family court in 2014.

“Treating the wife’s body as something due to the husband and committing a sexual act against his will is nothing more than marital rape. The right to respect for their physical and mental integrity includes bodily integrity; any lack of respect or violation of bodily integrity is a violation of individual autonomy … ”, said the higher court.

Although such conduct cannot be sanctioned, it falls within the framework of physical and mental cruelty, ”said a division bench of judges A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath, referring to the accusation of unnatural sex against the husband.

The case involves a doctor who married the daughter of a real estate agent in February 1995. A car, a flat and 501 gold sovereigns were given away, but the husband suffered heavy losses in the real estate business. The father-in-law had also given the man 77 lakh rupees to pay off debts and it was also alleged that he misappropriated the gold. The woman filed for divorce in 2009. The HC also said that a uniform, secular law on marriage and divorce that makes it easy for a spouse to exercise free will to separate is the need of the moment.

The HC said that current legislation on divorce restricts an individual’s free will to separate by limiting it for defined reasons such as cruelty, adultery, desertion, etc. “A spouse in a marriage has a choice, a choice not to suffer, which is fundamental to the autonomy guaranteed by natural law and the Constitution. The law cannot force a spouse to suffer against his will by denying him a divorce, ”he said.





