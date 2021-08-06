India Top Headlines

Maharashtra: Petition Against Prime Minister Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah Dismissed | India News

NAGPUR: The Nagpur court of the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah to be disqualified under the People’s Representation Act (PR) from 1951.

The court also imposed a cost on petitioner Ram Khobragade, a lawyer.

The petition called for Prime Minister Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah to be found guilty of “corrupt practices” under Article 123 of the PR Law and disqualified for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. of Lok Sabha 2019.

A bench from the division of judges Sunil Shukre and Anil Killor said the petition could not be upheld as it was filed “in ignorance of the provisions of sections 80-81 of the RP Law” and also of article 102 of the Constitution. . Sections 80 and 81 deal with under what circumstances a petition challenging the elections can be presented, and article 102 explains how a deputy can lose membership in Parliament. Instead of seeking other legal remedies, the petitioner went to the higher court even when he is a lawyer himself, the judges said. The court dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on the petitioner. You will have to deposit the amount in the HC legal services committee.





