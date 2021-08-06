India Top Headlines

LAC: India and China withdraw in Gogra, all temporary structures dismantled | India News

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday carried out troop withdrawals from Gogra, patrol point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

“Troops from both sides are now at their respective permanent bases,” the Indian army said.

During the twelfth round of talks, there was an agreement between both parties to withdraw from PP-17A also known as Gogra. The troops in this area have been in a confrontational situation since May last year.

According to the statement, “both parties have stopped advanced deployments in this area in a staggered, coordinated and verified manner. The withdrawal process was carried out over two days.”

All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area on both sides have been dismantled.

“This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both parties, and that there will be no unilateral change in the status quo. With this, a more sensitive area of ​​confrontation has been resolved,” Army said.

Previously, on June 25, India and China had also virtually held the 22nd meeting of the Diplomatic Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

During the military dialogue, India had raised the need to complete the stalled disengagement at Gogra and Hot Springs, while calling for the “restoration of unhindered patrol rights” in the strategically located Depsang Bulge region, with the aim of finalization of restoring the status quo as it existed in April 2020.





