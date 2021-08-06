Kerala has the highest proportion of elderly in the population, Bihar the lowest | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Kerala, according to 2021 data, has the highest proportion (16.5%) of older people in its population, followed by Tamil Nadu (13.6%), Himachal Pradesh (13.1%), Punjab (12 , 6%) and Andhra Pradesh (12.4%), according to a government report.The proportion is the lowest in Bihar (7.7%) followed by Uttar Pradesh (8.1%) and Assam (8.2%), according to the report of the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States for 2011-2036 , whose findings have been cited in the document ‘Elders in India 2021’ published on Thursday by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI).Projections for 2031 show that Kerala will have the highest proportion (20.9%) of older people in its population, followed by Tamil Nadu (18.2%), Himachal Pradesh (17.1%), Andhra Pradesh (16.4 %) and Punjab (16.2%). ), according to the report. He cited data to show that the general population has grown by 12.4% during 2011-2021, compared to around 18% in the previous decade, while the elderly population grew by 36% in each of the last two decades. (2001-2011 and 2011-2021). A high growth rate was also seen in the elderly population compared to the general population in the early two decades between 1961 and 1981, according to the report.

The growth of the elderly population has been attributed to longevity achieved through economic well-being, improved health and medical facilities, and reduced fertility rates.

The old-age dependency ratio provides a clearer picture of the number of people aged 60 and over for every 100 people in the 15-59 age group. The report said that an increasing trend has been observed in the old-age dependency ratio: it has risen from 10.9% in 1961 to 14.2% in 2011 and is projected to rise to 15.7% and 20.1%. % in 2021 and 2031, respectively. The projected dependency ratio for women and men is 14.8% and 16.7%, respectively, in 2021.