JEE-Mains Results Announced; 17 candidates obtain 100 percentile | India News

NEW DELHI: Seventeen candidates, including one female, scored 100 percentiles (100 NTA score) in JEE (Main) July-August results (session 3). The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Friday night. A total number of candidates of 7.09 lakh was recorded for Test 1 (BE / BTech) on this exam.

Four candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana scored 100 percentiles, while two from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are among the top. There is one candidate each from Bihar, Rajasthan and Karnataka, as well as in the 100% score. The first from Delhi are Pravar Kataria and Ruchir Bansal.

Compared to the first and second sessions held in February and March 2021, more candidates scored 100 percentiles. Six candidates scored 100 percentiles (100 NTA score) on the February JEE (core) exam, while 13 scored 100 percentiles on the March exam. After the four sessions of the JEE (Main) -2021 exam, the final merit list will be issued taking into account the best of the four NTA scores.

JEE (Mains) is held four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and the opportunity to improve their scores amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. But those were postponed after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic in India. The fourth and final session of JEE (Main) will be held on August 26.

A total of 6.5 lakh of candidates registered for the February exam, of which 6.2 lakh appeared, while 5.9 lakh out of a total of 6.19 lakh of registered candidates took the test in March.

The exam was conducted in 915 exam centers in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside of India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalampur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

The test was conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE (Main) is held for admission to undergraduate programs at the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally funded technical institutions and engineering colleges of participating states. It is also the JEE (Advanced) eligibility test for admission to the prestigious IITs.

For the first time, some 200 technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh would also conduct their admissions based on their test scores. The other states that have been using JEE (Main) scores are Haryana, MP, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab.





Times of India