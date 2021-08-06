India Top Headlines

India’s daily Covid-19 cases in a week high of 44,643; deaths 464 | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Friday reported an increase of 44,643 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest count in the past week.

India last reported more than 44,000 cases on July 30, when the country recorded 44,230 cases. 464 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 4,26,754.

3,10,15,844 patients have completed their recovery from the coronavirus thus far, with 41,096 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.36%

Active cases have increased slightly, now constituting 1.30% of all cases in the country. The weekly positivity rate is still below 5%. It is currently 2.41%.

Along with this, the daily positivity rate continues below 3% for the eleventh day in a row.

So far, vaccine doses of Rs 49.53 million have been administered under the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, while more than 47 million samples have been tested for the coronavirus.





