India rejects ICO’s reference to J&K as “unacceptable” | India News

NEW DELHI: After the OIC raised the J&K issue again, India on Thursday rejected what it described as another unacceptable reference to the Union Territory saying the grouping has no locus standi on matters relating to what is an integral part of India.

“It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform to comment on internal Indian affairs,” the MEA spokesman said. India has repeatedly asked the OIC not to allow Pakistan to use it for baseless propaganda on the Kashmir issue.

The MEA comments followed a statement issued by the OIC General Secretariat on the second anniversary of the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The OCI General Secretariat reiterated its “call to revoke all these steps.” He also emphasized his call to the international community to increase its efforts to resolve the J&K problem in accordance with the “relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”





