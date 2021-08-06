India Top Headlines

Government Fund to Treat Traffic Accident Victims | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transportation will create a fund to provide immediate hospitalization expenses to traffic accident victims to ensure that no one is deprived of medical care due to lack of money or attendant. The ministry this week issued a draft notification on the creation of this fund.

A portion of the toll or user fee that is paid for the use of NHs and the fines charged to contractors and guilty authorities for poor quality work resulting in accidents, will be used to create the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund corpus .

In the event that an insured vehicle is involved in a traffic accident, hospitalization expenses will be reimbursed by the corresponding insurance company. In hit-and-run cases or collisions involving uninsured vehicles, expenses will be disbursed from the fund.

“We needed to find a solution to help victims of hit and run cases or when the vehicle is not insured. So, in those cases, the government will bear the costs. The approved amount of the claim will be disbursed by the agency designated for Si In the event of a collision involving an uninsured vehicle, the vehicle is seized and negligence is established, the owner of the vehicle will have to pay the expenses incurred by the government, “said a source.





Times of India