Gagakonan astronaut chooses training in India from September | India News

The four elected astronauts who are part of the Gaganyaan program are scheduled to begin their training in India from the first week of September with the National Medical Advisory Council constituted specifically for the program, having established the protocol to follow given the situation of the pandemic. .

The first stage would be a two-week flight training during which they will work with the Indian Air Force (IAF). They would then begin their academic or theoretical courses. Fitness and other related activities will be an ongoing process throughout your training.

Isro President K Sivan told TOI: “We have had two council meetings and the protocols for training have been decided under the current circumstances. This will be a standing committee that will continuously monitor training to ensure astronauts are in good medical condition. ”

The committee headed by the Prime Minister’s Chief Scientific Adviser (PSA), K Vijay Raghavan, also includes members of the three armed forces services and the directors of Nimhans (Bengaluru) and JIPMER (Puducherry).

“… Among other things, the city council has set guidelines for physical distancing, the need for a glass separator between astronauts during academic training, the creation of bio-bubbles during training in specific modules, etc.”, Sivan, who is also the vice president of said council, he said.

He added that when the four men leave Bengaluru and go to other places to train, the test positivity rate (TPR) of that place should be less than 0.9%.

As TOI previously reported, all four IAF test pilots had completed their training in Russia and returned to Bangalore earlier this year. While they had become familiar with basic astronaut training in Russia, they are scheduled to begin their mission-specific training in India.

The training in India will take place in various cities and with the help of multiple agencies, including the three services of the armed forces.

For example, Gaganyaan module specific training (different conditions and reactions that need) will take place in Bengaluru, while buoyancy and survivability tests and training in water will take place at NIOT (National Institute of Ocean Technology ) in Chennai. The flight and other training will be provided by the IAF, while Isro has also been involved in the Navy.

Some of the centrifugation tests will take place at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), while physical and simulator training will take place at the Isro Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE), both in Bengaluru.

Advanced training will involve familiarization of systems, including launch vehicles. This will be primarily a theory that will help elected astronauts understand various systems that will launch them into space and bring them back safely.

After this, they will start the flight simulation where they will be taught how to use the safety instruments, manually intervene to operate the flight systems in case something goes wrong, how to take pictures of the Earth, etc.

In addition, Isro will be building or acquiring new simulators that will provide advanced training to elected astronauts in Bengaluru.

The crew and service simulators will be developed by Isro with the help of industries, which will allow astronauts to train in the use of on-board survival kits, operation of various systems such as orbital monitoring, Sivan said, adding that apart from everything This means that the astronauts will have a regular flight schedule for the planes to keep them active.





