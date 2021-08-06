India Top Headlines

ED Raids the Residence of Former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh | India News

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday conducted a search of the premises of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case, the ANI news agency reported, citing its sources.

The search continues at three locations in Nagpur. At the beginning of the week of August 2, the NCP leader skipped the summons from the Directorate of Execution (ED) for questioning.

“Deshmukh skipped the call and sent a two-page letter to the agency through his advocate,” an ED official related to the investigation told the IANS news agency.

This was the third time Deshmukh skipped the ED subpoena in connection with the case.

The ED had claimed that its investigation found that “Deshmukh, while acting as Maharashtra’s interior minister, with dishonest intentions, had received an illegal gratuity of approximately 4.70 million rupees in cash from various orchestra bar owners, through from (suspended) Sachin Waze, then a police assistant. Mumbai police inspector “.

Anil Deshmukh has denied wrongdoing in these cases and his lawyers have described the ED’s action against him as unjustified.

