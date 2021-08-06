India Top Headlines

Early Signs Covid-19 Vaccines May Not Stop Delta Transmission, England Says | India News

LONDON: There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists from Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

The findings are in line with those of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike other variants, easily transmit it.

The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant type of coronavirus globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including more than 130,000 in Britain.

Vaccines have been shown to provide good protection against serious illness and death from Delta, especially at two doses, but there is less data on whether vaccinated people can still pass it on to others.

“Some initial findings … indicate that virus levels in those who become infected with Delta after being vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people,” PHE said in a statement.

“This may have implications for the infectivity of people, whether they have been vaccinated or not. However, this is an early exploratory analysis and more specific studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case.”

PHE said that of the confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalized since July 19, 55.1% were not vaccinated, while 34.9% had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Almost 75% of the British population have received two doses of the vaccine, and PHE said that “as more people get vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of people vaccinated in the hospital.”

Separately, PHE said that another variant, known as B.1.621, first detected in Colombia, had shown signs of evading the immune response triggered by Covid-19 vaccines or a previous infection.

PHE has labeled the variant “under investigation” but has not declared it a “variant of concern,” a designation that can trigger strong political responses.

“There is preliminary laboratory evidence suggesting that vaccination and previous infection may be less effective in preventing infection with (B.1.621),” he said, adding that there were 37 confirmed cases of the variant in England.

“However, these data are very limited and more research is required. There is no evidence to suggest that (it is) more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant.”





