Dhyan Chand Award: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Grand Prize | India News

NEW DELHI: The Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

The Khel Ratna Award is the nation’s highest sporting honor. It was officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games.

The government’s decision comes a day after the Indian men’s hockey team ended the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal when it defeated Germany 5-4 and secured the country’s first hockey medal since the Olympics. from Moscow in 1980.

The women’s hockey team also performed admirably, missing a medal when they lost to Great Britain 3-4 and finished fourth earlier in the day.

Some of the award winners in the past include Virat Kohli, hockey legend Sardar Singh, Sania Mirza, MS Dhoni, Vishwanath Anand, Dhanraj Pillay, and Sachin Tendulkar. The prestigious award carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

“Major Dhyan Chand was one of India’s most outstanding sportsmen who brought honor and pride to India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honor bears his name,” Modi said in a tweet.

In addition, he said that he had received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Prize in honor of Major Dhyan Chand.

“Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Prize will hereby be called Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Top Prize,” said the prime minister.

Major Dhyan Chand is considered one of the best players to ever play the sport. He was a central part of the team that brought three Olympic gold medals to India from 1928 to 1936. He was honored with Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year.





