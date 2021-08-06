India Top Headlines

Dalit girl death: Rahul’s tweet with the image of the victim’s relatives “is no longer available” on the website | India News

NEW DELHI: A controversial tweet from Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi with a photo of him meeting family members of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault was listed as “no longer available” on the site microblogging website for violating its rules.

Posting a photo of his reunion with the girl’s family on Wednesday, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Parents’ tears say only one thing: their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I stand with them in this road to justice. ”

The National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action because Gandhi posted the girl’s family photo on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

A click on the tweet led to a message that read: “This tweet violated Twitter rules.”

Gandhi met with the girl’s relatives on Wednesday and said he is with them on the road to justice and “will not back down an inch.”





