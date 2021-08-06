India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India to partner with China, Russia and Brazil for genomic sequencing | India News

NEW DELHI: Indian scientists, in partnership with experts from China, Russia and Brazil, will carry out the genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and work on the epidemiology and mathematical modeling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will help track genetic mutations, recombinations and distribution of the virus and will also make predictions about the future of its spread,” the science and technology ministry said in a statement on Friday, announcing the collaborative approach between the countries under the Project. BRICS-Multilateral Research and Development.

“The study will provide a common platform to share and analyze data from four different countries and understand the spread routes and transmission dynamics of viruses,” he said.

Whole genome sequencing is required for identification of coronavirus genetic mutations and recombinations, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. On the other hand, mathematical models are required to assess the future spread of Covid-19.

As part of the joint investigation, the Indian and Brazilian parties will assess the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in environmental samples through metagenome analysis for wastewater-based epidemiology surveillance (WBE). Chinese and Russian scientists will carry out real-time PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 in biological material (nasopharyngeal swabs) from patients with symptoms of respiratory diseases and will investigate genomic variability, comparative genomics and phylogenetic analysis.

“Genomic, metagenomic, and epidemiological data from India, China, Russia, and Brazil will be integrated to develop mathematical models for mutation analysis, population genetics, phylogenetic relationship, recombination analysis, and risk assessment to reveal the propagation network and the dynamics of the virus, “he said. the Ministry.

The measure will help track the spread routes and dynamics of the virus. The database developed by the different groups will also compare the distribution and survival of the virus in the different regions and will establish the surveillance of the corresponding early warning system.

The collaborative research plan has been developed considering the strengths of international collaborators from the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences of China, Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine of Russia and Laboratory of Respiratory Viruses and Measles, Oswaldo Cruz Institute of Brazil .





