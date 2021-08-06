India Top Headlines

Congressional ally JMM skips, AAP makes surprise entry at meeting of 15 opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Organized by Congress, 15 opposition parties met on Friday for the second time this week to map out a common strategy for the current Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The leaders of the 15 political parties met at the Parliament premises in the morning and then went to participate in the farmers’ protest (Kisan Sansad) in Jantar Mantar.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, RJD’s Manoj Jha, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari and Gourav Gogoi from Congress included those who attended the meeting.

Even the last time this week, 15 political parties had attended the breakfast hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Constitutional Club on August 3. However, there was a change on Friday.

The parties that participated in the last meeting in addition to Congress were DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (SS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), CPI (M), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), National Conference (NC), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

On Friday, JMM did not come. However, the representative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal was present at today’s meeting.

Despite being invited, AAP did not attend the last meeting. Although the BSP led by Mayawati was also invited, it did not attend both meetings.

The invitation to the AAP and the party that attends it are extraordinary novelties. AAP is the main rival of Congress in Punjab. In the 2018 assembly elections, while Congress won 77 seats, AAP, which ran in its inaugural election, won 20 seats, while SAD and BJP won 15 and three seats, respectively.

The AAP and Congress face off again in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Furthermore, it was the AAP that evicted Congress in Delhi in 2013 to win again in 2015 and 2020. The Congress, which had ruled for 15 years with Sheila Dikshit as chief minister, has not opened its account in the assembly elections. 2015 and 2020.

Meanwhile, on the last occasion, the parliamentarians, led by Rahul Gandhi, rode their bikes to reach Parliament in a symbolic protest at the rise in the prices of petroleum products.

Today, they lent their support to farmers protesting against the three agricultural marketing laws in Jantar Mantar, near Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties were protesting the Pegasus spyware problem and the three farm laws. “You know what is happening in Parliament. We want the Pegasus espionage issue to be discussed, but the government does not allow it ”.

Among the opposition parties that attended the meeting, while DMK is the partner of the ruling Congressional coalition in Tamil Nadu, NCP and SS are with him in Maharashtra. JMM, despite being a Congressional Coalition Partner in Jharkhand, was absent from today’s meeting.

The RJD led by Lalu Prasad is the coalition partner of Congress in Bihar, while the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav was its alliance partner in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in which the slogan ‘UP ke do ladke ‘gained popularity.

Congress has a complicated relationship with the CPM and the CPI. They are his rivals in Kerala, but had contested as alliance partners in this year’s West Bengal assembly elections.





