Akhilesh attacks the BJP government over inflation, driving up crime rate | India News

LUCK: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Friday that since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, people have been suffering due to inflation and the increased crime rate in the state.

He said vegetable prices are skyrocketing and a sharp rise in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has hit the middle-income group badly.

“Since the BJP government came to power, there has been no movement to reduce the sufferings of the people and they have been forced to go through the pain of inflation and crime every day. Only after the formation of a Samajwadi Party government in the state, will eliminate the pain and suffering of the people, “Yadav said in a party statement.

“There is no end to robbery and kidnapping cases. The prime minister’s claim of zero tolerance has become a mere claim,” he said.

Not having the slightest awareness of people’s pain or what is happening is a sign of “insensitivity” on the part of the BJP government and its leadership, the SP chief claimed.

“The Prime Minister, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for distributing free rations, does not see how many difficulties people face in obtaining rations and how they are becoming victims of underweight rations in fair price stores,” Yadav said.





Times of India