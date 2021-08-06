India Top Headlines

Aiming to Bring Filmmakers Back to J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Unveils New Film Policy | India News

NEW DELHI: Aiming to revive the lost glory of scenic Jammu and Kashmir as a prominent film-making location, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled J&K Film Policy 2021 on Thursday, which marked the second anniversary of the repeal of articles 370 and 35 (A).

The film policy, which will run for an initial five years, will offer a one-stop-shop permit to filmmakers to film and produce their projects.

It will offer a number of tax and non-tax incentives to both traditional filmmakers and documentaries around the world, including those working on OTT and TV platforms.

J & K’s film policy proposes to create an online one-stop-shop portal where filmmakers can apply for all permissions. A J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) will be established, whose chair will be the head of the single window cell. The JKFDC president will have the authority to grant / reject online applications made through the one-stop-shop portal in two to four weeks.

The portal will have a directory of filming locations, with a list of scenic locations in J&K; local talent directory with a list of local artists and film crew members; and directory of film production teams.

Among the tax incentives offered to filmmakers are subsidies for patriotic and other films shot at J&K; filming of the first, second and third film; films produced by award-winning filmmakers; in addition to TV programs, web and OTT series and documentaries. If a filmmaker offers job opportunities to local J&K artists, an additional grant of up to Rs 50 lakh will be provided.

Among the non-fiscal incentives is the permission to use runways and air resources at rates to be set by the JKFDC.

The J&K government will also facilitate the creation of the necessary infrastructure to make films in private and joint venture modes, such as studios and processing labs until a fully active film city emerges in UT.

The security measures for filming will be free. The permission to shoot will include police clearance and a police nodal security officer will facilitate the shooting in security and policing matters.

The J&K government will also encourage and incentivize owners to reopen closed movie theaters in UT and modernize existing ones.

In addition, there will be incentives for movie theater owners to abide by the provisions of the J&K Industrial Policy 2021.





