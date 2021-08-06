India Top Headlines

3.56 crore of Covid-19 vaccines purchased by private hospitals through August 2: MoS Health | India News

NEW DELHI: Private hospitals have purchased a total of 3.56 crore of Covid-19 vaccines as of August 2 and the doses, once purchased by them, are not reassigned to government vaccination centers, Lok Sabha reported on Friday.

The Minister of State of Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written response, said that the demand for Covid vaccines from private hospitals is added on the Co-WIN portal, and the Center, through which, facilitates the supply of these vaccines by private hospitals in coordination with state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

“Consequently, private hospitals prepare and publish the vaccination schedule on the Co-WIN portal according to the availability of vaccines with them.

“As of August 2, 2021, private hospitals purchased a total of 3.56 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Covid-19 vaccines, once purchased by private hospitals, are not reassigned to government vaccination centers.” , He said.

The minister was responding to a question about the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines delivered to government centers and private hospitals under the 75:25 formula since January 2021.

He was asked if private hospitals cannot fully utilize their monthly quota and if the government proposes to reallocate said quota of unused vaccines from private hospitals to government vaccination centers of the states / UTs in question, on a daily or monthly basis. , for optimal use of vaccines.

Pawar said that from May 1 to June 20, the ‘National Accelerated Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and Liberalized Prices’ was implemented to incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and promote new Covid-19 vaccines.

Under this strategy, states / UTs and private hospitals were able to purchase Covid-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers.

The government of India purchased 50 percent of the monthly vaccine production from domestic manufacturers, state governments and private hospitals purchased the remaining 50 percent of the doses.

“The revised guidelines for the implementation of the national Covid vaccination program came into effect on June 21, according to which the government of India acquires 75 percent and private hospitals can acquire up to 25 percent of the monthly production of vaccines, “the MoS said in its response.

In order to ensure maximum vaccine utilization, the central government provides 15-day advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UT with a council to prepare and publish a district-level plan in advance and of CVC to accelerate Covid-19 Vaccination coverage and to maximize the comfort of citizens, said the response.





