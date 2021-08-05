There is no scientific reason to believe that the third wave of Covid will affect children: experts | India News

India Top Headlines

LUCK: In what would be a relief to parents, experts say there is no biological reason for the third wave of Covid to affect children. It was hypothetical to say.

At the webinar organized as part of the Times Group’s Protect UP – My Mask My Jab campaign, experts came together to address issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, its prevention and management. The Times Group had joined the Uttar Pradesh government for the campaign, which began in June.

In the webinar titled ‘Covid-19 Third Wave: Prevention and Preparedness Matters’, the President-elect of the International Pediatric Association, Dr. Naveen Thakker, said: “There is no biological reason why the third wave affects to children. In the case of adult infection, it is always the other way around. ”

He stressed that children are definitely on the receiving end of the pandemic, but that is because routine immunization is impaired, school is being missed, and the pressure on mental health is falling. There is no need to panic for parents, he said. “The infection is not serious in children and most of them are asymptomatic,” he added.

In addition to proper Covid behavior, people need to be told that ensuring adequate ventilation is equally important. “One of the most important things we have to tell people is that vaccination reduces the risk of infection. A person who has been vaccinated can get the infection, but it would not be serious,” said Professor Rajesh Ranjan from IIT-Kanpur.

Ranjan’s team at IIT-K, which had conducted research to predict the second wave, said: “We must not say that the third wave will not come. The United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Russia have had many spikes so far. This one virus is rare. ”

On suggestions for tackling the third wave, he said people ages 18 to 59 are at higher risk and need to get vaccinated. “Our research showed that 40% of those over 60 had developed herd immunity, while those 18 to 59 had 25% herd immunity,” he said.

“If we assume that at least 30% have already developed immunity in the state, the third wave could be predicted around October,” he said.