The opposition will continue to fight to raise people’s problems, including the Pegasus issue: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: The government is trying to “muzzle” the voice of the opposition, but it will not flinch and will continue to fight to raise people’s issues, including farmers issues and the Pegasus issue, Congress said Thursday.

The opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Parliament’s proceedings are being interrupted over the Pegasus issue as the government is avoiding a discussion about it.

“If you try to squash and muzzle our problems by targeting us, using threats, fear or pressure, Congress and a united opposition will not give in and will continue to fight,” Kharge told reporters here.

His comments came after a Parliament security officer complained against a Trinamool (TMC) member of Congress for creating an uproar in the House of Representatives after Rajya Sabha was suspended.

The opposition demands a discussion on the Pegasus issue because it threatens national security and the freedom and privacy of citizens. The media, the military and judges have been named potential targets, Kharge said.

“Revelations are being made one after another. Why is the government running away? They are saying that the opposition is not ready and therefore no discussion is taking place,” he said.

Has any notice been received from the government for a discussion or has someone tried to approach the opposition on the Pegasus issue? The congressional leader asked.

Kharge said the government is saying the opposition doesn’t want to talk about farmers’ problems and inflation, among other issues, but when 10 bills are passed in an hour, “you are well aware of (the government’s) intentions.”

He also claimed that the BJP caused more than 90 percent disruption when it was in opposition during the UPA regime. “They are telling us that the opposition is not letting the House work and is not cooperating,” Kharge said.

On the Pegasus spyware spy problem, Kharge said the whole world is looking into it, including France, Hungary and Bulgaria, but not India.

“Why are they afraid of discussions?” He said pointing to the Center.

Kharge claimed that in the past 10 years, Rule 267 was used at least 10 times to discuss issues such as inflation, foreign direct investment, farmer suicide and the agrarian crisis, Kashmir and demonetization.

A notice under Rule 267 calls for the business of the day to be set aside to begin discussion on the issue being raised.

The opposition leader said that the precedent is there for discussions and yet a debate on the Pegasus issue is not allowed.

He said that no government leader has come to speak to the opposition and that the informal talks don’t mean much. “We suggest that (Defense Minister) Rajnath Singh should convene a meeting of leaders from both houses,” Kharge said.

He said that it is incorrect to say that the government has approached the opposition. The opposition has not received any notice, Kharge said.

“It is false government propaganda. Pegasus is the most important issue,” he said.

“Parliament was disrupted. But we acted with tolerance. They have no tolerance. The suspension of six TMC members is wrong because they did nothing wrong. Posters have also been used before,” Kharge said, pointing to the suspension of TMC members.

On the action against TMC MPs, he said: “They want to run the House by sending everyone out of the House. There is a conspiracy to reject the discussion on farmers and Pegasus problems. They want to squash the Pegasus problem and conclude the session. .. ”

Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa said that farmers are sitting on the borders of Delhi and “more than 500” have died in the cause, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not said anything about these “martyrs”.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s border points since November against three central agricultural laws enacted last year.

“What is Parliament’s job? Prime Minister Modi has said that the laws benefit farmers, but they do not accept them. Earlier he had told the prime minister that I will go with him to the border. But repeal the laws if they do so. farmers don’t. ” I want the laws, “Bajwa said.

Previous farmers were 50 km away, but now they are sitting in Jantar Mantar and the government must listen to them. He should go to his Kisan Sansad in Jantar Mantar and also repeal the laws, the MP said.

“These laws are death sentences for farmers. The intention is to usurp agricultural land and hand it over to multinationals. Congress will never allow this to happen,” Bajwa said.





