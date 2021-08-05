India Top Headlines

RS Passes Bill to Amend List of Scheduled Tribes Related to Arunachal Pradesh | India News

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh.

The bill was approved by voice vote amid opposition protests on Pegasus issues, farm laws and others.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said: “This bill will do justice to the tribals. Please support and pass the bill.”

The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha by Munda on August 2, 2021.

At present, there are 18 communities with their synonyms that appear in the illustrative list of registered tribes regarding the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on the recommendations of the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the bill provides for the amendment of Part XVIII of the 1950 List of the Order of the Constitution (Registered Tribes), related to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Provides removal of ‘Abor’ (tribe) in serial number 1 as it is the same as ‘Adi’ in serial number 16.

Second, he proposed replacing ‘Tai Khamti’ in place of ‘Khampti’ in serial number 6 on the list.

It also provides for the inclusion of ‘Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi)’, ‘Idu (Mishmi)’ and ‘Taraon (Digaru Mishmi)’ in serial number 8 instead of ‘Mishmi, Idu, Taroan’ in the list.

Provides the inclusion of ‘Monpa’, ‘Memba’, ‘Sartang’, ‘Sajolang (Miji)’ in serial number 9 instead of ‘Momba’ in the list.

It also foresees the inclusion of ‘Nocte’, ‘Tangsa’, ‘Tutsa’, ‘Wancho’ instead of ‘Any Naga Tribes’ at serial number 10 of the list.

The amendment to the list of registered tribes in relation to the state of Arunachal Pradesh will not entail any additional recurring expenses from the Consolidated Fund of India due to the benefits that are likely to be provided to people belonging to the communities proposed in the bill.

This ministry is already funding the welfare of Rs 10.45 million of the scheduled tribal population (Census, 2011).

Additionally, registered tribes are also eligible for the Registered Tribes Component (STC) benefits of central government and state government schemes.

Banda Prakash (TRS), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), K Somaprasad (CPM), Fauzia Khan (NCP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and SK Gupta (AAP) spoke briefly about the bill and supported it.





Reference page