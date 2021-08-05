India Top Headlines

Renegotiates the Indus treaty with Pakistan: parliamentary panel to the government | India News

NEW DELHI: In an important recommendation, a parliamentary panel on Thursday urged the government to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, noting that urgent issues such as climate change, global warming and environmental impact assessment are absent from the pact that divides the waters of the Indus.

The standing committee on water resources said the treaty was framed on the basis of the knowledge and technology that existed in 1960 when the perspective of both nations was limited simply to the management of rivers and the use of water through the construction of dams. , dams, canals and hydroelectric power. Generation.

Any suggestion to “renegotiate” the IWT is in the political light and is unlikely to be welcomed in Pakistan. Although India has not moved to alter it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved proposals to further develop the use of India’s participation following border tensions with Pakistan early in his first term as prime minister.

The panel recommended that the government examine the feasibility of making maximum use of the treaty provisions in terms of “the full utilization of all accessible water from the eastern rivers and the maximum utilization of irrigation and hydroelectric potential of the western rivers, including water storage allowed. “.

“The treaty needs to be renegotiated to establish an institutional structure or legislative framework to address the impact of climate change on water availability and other challenges,” said the panel, led by Sanjay Jaiswal, a member of BJP Lok Sabha.

The committee presented its report on flood management in the country through multiple measures, including international water treaties and agreements with Pakistan, China and Bhutan.





