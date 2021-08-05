Rahul Gandhi: Pegasus a tool to silence people | India News

India Top Headlines

You will lose all bets when we go out together! #SansadGherao https://t.co/nxAPBNmeS1 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1628152191000

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pegasus’ spy line, saying Israeli spyware was a tool to silence people.Addressing a ‘Sansad Gehrao’ protest here by the Indian Youth Congress, he also addressed the Prime Minister on the employment issue.“Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of ​​Pegasus on every young person’s cell phone, not just mine. This idea is that if you tell the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there on your phones.” , He said. saying.“Pegasus is a way of silencing people’s voices,” he said.

While the opposition has been attacking the government over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of espionage, the ruling party has denied all the charges.

Gandhi said that the day the country’s youth begin to speak the truth, Modi’s government will collapse.

The country’s youth cannot get jobs until Modi is prime minister, he said.