Political Strategist Prashant Kishor Resigns As Adviser To Punjab CM | India News

CHANDIGARH: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday submitted his resignation as Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

In his resignation letter, Kishor stated that since he decided to take a temporary break from his active role in public life, he will not be able to perform his duties as Senior Adviser to the Punjab CM.

Kishor’s letter read: “As you know, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to assume the responsibilities as your Senior Advisor.”

“As I have yet to decide on my future course of action, I am writing to request that you kindly relieve me of this responsibility. I take this opportunity to thank you for considering me for this position,” added the political strategist in his letter.

In March this year, Punjab’s chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, had appointed Kishor as his chief adviser ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

On Twitter, Captain Amarinder had said that he hoped to work with Kishor for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

“Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my main advisor. We look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” the Punjab CM had tweeted.

Speaking with ANI shortly after being appointed Senior Adviser to the Punjab CM, Kishor had said that he would begin work in Punjab in the next few days along with all other responsibilities.

Previously, the electoral strategist was cornered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and had indicated in the past that he would leave Twitter if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) performs better in the state than your prediction.

As a political strategist, Kishor worked with many parties and helped them win several elections.

He helped the head of Janata Dal (United), Nitish Kumar, to win the Assembly elections in 2015. After this, Kumar appointed Kishor as Vice Chairman of JD-U. However, Kishor was expelled from JD-U in January 2020 for his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Last year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chairman MK Stalin announced his party’s collaboration with Prashant Kishor’s electoral strategy group, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the elections of the 2021 Assembly in Tamil Nadu.





