Pegasus Row: Why A Criminal Complaint Was Not Filed Under TI Law, Supreme Court Asks Petitioners | India News

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench on Thursday heard petitions seeking an independent investigation into the Pegasus spy line.

While listening to nine separate allegations, including those brought by the Publishers Guild of India and lead journalist N Ram on the subject, a bench made up of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant asked the petitioners why not they had filed a criminal complaint under TI law.

“They are all polite and resourceful people. Why didn’t they file a criminal complaint under the Telegraph Law / Information Technology Law?” The court asked Kapil Sibal, who represents the petitioners in the case.

The Supreme Court also said that it is surprising that the Pegasus issue came to light in 2019 and that no one made any “serious attempts” to collect verifiable spy material. Most of the PILs are based on newspaper clippings from national and international media, he said.

CJI NV Ramana said the question remains why a series of petitions are being filed two years after the incident came to light, referring to a 2019 report in which WhatsApp claimed that Israeli spyware called ‘Pegasus ‘was used to spy on more than two dozen academics, lawyers. Dalit journalists and activists in India.

“It is only the government that can answer this: if the government bought it, used it and why. This spyware is a great threat to everything we represent as a Republic,” Sibal said.

An international media consortium has reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of possible surveillance targets using Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Prahlad Singh Patel and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, businessman Anil Ambani, a former head of CBI, and at least 40 journalists are on the base list of NSO filtered data. However, it is not established that all phones have been hacked.

The government has been denying all the opposition accusations in this regard.

The issue has also hampered the functioning of Parliament in the Monzón session, with the opposition bent on discussing the matter in the Chamber.





