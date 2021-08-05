India Top Headlines

Pegasus is a “serious problem”, but why did the petitioners remain silent for 2 years, asks SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has requested the presence of the Union government on Tuesday to respond to the court’s inquiries on the “serious problem” of the alleged misuse of Pegasus spyware to spy on the phones of civilians and politicians, but expressed his deep disappointment that high-profile PILs demanding a judicial investigation into the matter came forward casually and simply on the basis of press reports without any authentic material.

Appearing before petitioner N Ram, lead attorney Kapil Sibal opened the arguments and said: “Pegasus is a rogue technology, completely illegal. It infiltrates our lives without our knowledge. That is the nature of technology. All that we do. All it takes is a phone call to infiltrate our phones. Then listen, observe, and examine every minute of our movement. It’s an assault on privacy, human dignity, and the values ​​of our Republic. Then it penetrates our national Internet backbone. It is a matter of national security. The government must answer the questions before SC. ”

An hour-long discussion had the lawyers present their cases aloud, prompting Chief Justice NV Ramana’s tribunal and Justice Surya Kant to repeatedly seek answers to some basic questions: Why did these polite and resourceful petitioners stick around? in silence for two years while the Pegasus problem developed. in public domain since 2019? Do the petitioners, except the Publishers Guild, have any verifiable material on the misuse of Pegasus, except for relying on newspaper clippings? If the phones of some petitioners were hacked with Pegasus, did they file a police report?

After Sibal’s introductions on behalf of prominent journalist N Ram, the CJI-led tribunal said: “Most of the PILs before us, except the request from the Publishers Guild, are all similar and based on reports. from foreign newspapers and agencies. Secondly, all of you know that the PILs must have credible prima facie material, which is verifiable, only then can we order an investigation or attend the auto requests “.

No law enforcement official was present to defend the Center on an issue that has multiplied and has paralyzed business in Parliament.

The bench agreed that “without a doubt the accusations are serious, if the journalistic reports are correct.” But the most dramatic accusation against the Union government was made by chief advocate Shyam Divan, who appeared for Jagdeep Chhokkar. He said the use of Pegasus “constituted a war by the government against its citizens.”

The court asked all petitioners to deliver copies of their PILs to the Union government.

At the long but orderly hearing, the court bluntly told PIL serial petitioner ML Sharma, who was the first off the block: “Except newspaper clippings, is there anything in your petition? Court order is this? You want the court to gather information and argue your case? This is not the way to file a PIL. What is the material except paper cuttings? You filed a complaint with the IWC on July 21. Up to date Next, you don’t even give them a day, did you submit a request in writing? There is no question of allowing this type of request. ”

The CJI said: “Unfortunately, what I read of the writ petitions, in May 2019 this (Pegasus issue) went into the public domain. I am not aware of any serious efforts or concerns (expressed by petitioners) on this issue. Suddenly now it is reported and comes to light again. We did not find any defect in it. ”

“Another angle is that some of the people who have submitted written requests claim that their phones were hacked and intercepted. They know the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and the Information Technology Act to file criminal complaints. Apparently They have not stated in their petition if any of them had made any effort to file criminal complaints against any of them. These are the issues that must be explained to us, “said the court. All petitioners acknowledged that they have not filed any police report under the Telegraph Law or the TI Law.

Sibal said that the petitioners did not have direct access to the information. “The Petition of the Publishers Guild gives details of 37 verified cases of piracy using Pegasus spyware,” he said and led the court through the provisional order of the California court on a lawsuit filed by WhatsApp against NSO.

“Pegasus spyware is sold only to government agencies and no private agency has access to it. After the California court order, no one can deny that Pegasus infiltrated. If it was made in India is the question, that only the government of the Union can respond, “he said. The CJI drew Sibal’s attention to N Ram’s petition and said that the petitioner has stated in an affidavit that the California court order indicates that some Indian journalists are being snooped. “Where does the California court say it? I didn’t find any such sentence in the California court order.”

Embarrassed that the court discovered an incorrect statement made by N Ram, Sibal said: “You will not find it in the California court order. You will find that in the Petition of the Publishers Guild where we have given the names of 37 verified cases.” But the CJI seemed to take it in. “So N Ram’s statement is not correct. If you see N Ram’s statement, it says that the California court said that some of the indigenous people were attacked by Pegasus. But it is not in the US court order.” , He said.





Reference page