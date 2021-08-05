India Top Headlines

PDP holds a demonstration on the second anniversary of the annulment of Article 370 | India News

SRINAGAR: The People’s Democratic Party led by its president Mehbooba Mufti led a march towards Lal Chowk demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The former prime minister and head of the PDP, Mehbooba Mufti, together with the party workers started a protest rally from the party headquarters in Srinagar and demanded the reversal of the decision.

“This is a black day for us when our identity was taken from us. It is unfortunate that the BJP is celebrating the occasion across the country as the people of Jammu and Kashmir mourn it. Today is the day of mourning for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. We are all mourning today for the era of oppression and brutality started by the BJP-led government on August 5, 2019, “Mehbooba said.

Earlier, in a tweet, he said: “There are not enough words or images to describe the pain, torment and turmoil inflicted on Jammu and Kashmir on this black day two years ago. When rampant oppression breaks out and grave injustice accumulates , there is no other “choice but to resist to exist”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Popular Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) expressed concern about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and resolved to continue the fight for the restoration of the “legitimate rights” of its people. The alliance held a meeting of its constituents at the residence of the president of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by PAGD Vice President and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, his spokesperson and CPM leader MY Tarigami, and Senior Vice President of the Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Shah.

Tarigami said the alliance “reiterated our determination to continue our fight for the restoration of our legitimate rights.”

Tarigami said that the situation “continues to be abnormal” and the claim to restore peace in the region has not been achieved with the measures initiated on that “unfortunate day of August 5, 2019.”

Most of the Lal Chowk merchants alleged that the police broke the locks and forcibly opened closed shops on Thursday morning on the second anniversary of the cancellation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The police, according to the merchants, opened markets in Lal Chowk to prevent any closure by the merchants in the second year of revocation of Article 370.

Significantly, the police had earlier this week called traders and shopkeepers in various parts of Srinagar, including the Lal Chowk markets, and asked them to keep their commercial establishments open and not observe a closure on August 5.

However, there was no closure at Lal Chowk and adjacent areas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reiterated its strong resentment and opposition to these unilateral and arbitrary actions.

The APHC statement said the government of India must accept the need to address the Kashmir dispute, engage with those who truly represent the political will and aspirations of its peoples, and diffuse the growing geopolitical pressures in the region throughout. its northern and western borders. APHC urges the government of India to resume engagement with the government of Pakistan, it said.





