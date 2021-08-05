India Top Headlines

Pandemonium in Parliament: Om Birla, Chairman of the Lok Sabha, warns the opposition for the fourth day in a row | India News

NEW DELHI: As some opposition parties created a scandal on Thursday in the Lok Sabha like any other day since July 19 during the current monsoon session of parliament, President Om Birla once again opposed the interruption of the business in the Chamber by some opposition parties and warned them. This was the fourth day in a row this week that the speaker admonished MPs responsible for unruly behavior.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha met for Question Time at 11 am, some opposition MPs entered the Chamber Well. They shouted slogans and waved banners demanding a discussion about the Pegasus spyware problem, repeal of the three farm laws, and rising prices, particularly for petroleum products.

Birla told these opposition MPs to maintain order and return to their seats. When his repeated requests were not honored, he issued a warning.

He said the time for questions was being taken to discuss important issues facing the nation. This is when the government’s responsibility is set, he added.

President Birla said: “You all do hard work asking questions, but ultimately you don’t (in the House). Instead, you all take pleasure in shouting slogans. This goes against parliamentary norms and decorum ”.

He asked the protesting parliamentarians to emulate their counterparts who did not go to the Well. “The people want Parliament to function according to the rules and traditions. I am repeatedly asked why the Chamber is not working while millions of rupees are being spent on it. ”

Birla further said, “You are all honorable and you must also conduct yourself as honorable members,” and asked them to return to their respective seats and allow question hour to continue.

However, as the opposition did not give in, Birla adjourned the House session until 2 pm.

On Monday, he expressed his anguish over the impact of the business in the Lower House due to the uproar that the opposition is creating.

Admonishing MPs, Birla said that millions of rupees from the public have been wasted due to the hindrance in conducting the business of the Lok Sabha.

He said the House is meant to present the problems and needs of the people.

The speaker’s remarks came after the opposition came to the Well and created chaos in the lower house to demand a debate on issues like Pegasus spyware and the three farm laws. This forced the speaker to suspend the House session for a time in the morning.

Birla said: “You are all honorable members of the House. Your behavior and conduct should guide the country and society at large.”

He said acts such as using slogans, shouting and waving banners were not appropriate for the dignity of the House and constitutional traditions.

On Tuesday, he again objected to the opposition for causing chaos in the house and forcing multiple postponements every day.

He said that during question time several issues related to farmers were discussed. “I wanted everyone to ask the agriculture minister about the issue. However, the opposition members who are creating uproar do not want to discuss issues related to farmers,” he said.

Before adjourning the House session for the first time on Tuesday, Birla lamented the behavior of the opposition deputies led by Congress and said that the house belongs to them and it is up to them to maintain its respect and dignity.

He recalled the deputies who protested that the people of the country had elected them to the Lower House to convey their problems and also those of the farmers.

“However,” he said, “instead of exposing your issues and problems, you all shout slogans and wave banners, which is inappropriate.”

It was the same scene on Wednesday. The opposition deputies entered the Well of the House. They blocked the view of the chair every time the camera moved to capture images of the speaker.

About such repeated acts, Birla warned the rebel deputies before raising the House for 15 minutes.

Before Birla, the president of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, had issued a stern warning on July 29 and had given similar advice to members of the Upper House.

Vice President Naidu had issued a stern warning to opposition MPs that they were creating uproar and not allowing business to take place in the Upper House of Parliament.

Expressing serious concern about the conduct of some protesting parliamentarians, he said such behavior lowered the dignity and prestige of the House.

“I heard that some members are whistling in the Chamber. ‘Seeti baja rahe hai apni purani aadat se’ (whistling due to an old habit). This is a House,” Naidu said.

“Second, some members are putting their hands on the shoulders of the bailiffs. I don’t know what motivated them.”

In addition, some members with banners are standing in front of the ministers, blocking their view, he said.

“There are two ways (to deal with this): one, ignore this and allow it to become a bazaar (market). ‘Har ek apna seeti bajata rahe, bajate raho’ (everyone can whistle),” Naidu said. “Second, act.”





Times of India