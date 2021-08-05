India Top Headlines

Panacea Biotec will manufacture up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine | India News

NEW DELHI: Panacea Biotec said Thursday that it has signed a pact to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine using the drug substance manufactured by the pharmaceutical firm Generium in Russia.

The company has signed a “license and manufacturing agreement with Human Vaccine Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia, Generium Joint Stock Company, Russia, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd,” Panacea Biotec said in a presentation to the BSE. .

Under the terms of this agreement, Panacea Biotec will produce the Sputnik V vaccine using the ready-to-fill pharmaceutical substance manufactured by Generium in Russia, and then supply the full quantity to Dr Reddy’s for distribution in India, he added.

“The agreement is for the manufacturing (filling and finishing) of up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine,” added Panacea Biotec.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at Rs 356.40 per bond on BSE, an increase of 2.77 percent from their previous close.





