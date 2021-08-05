India Top Headlines

Opposition Trying to Stop the Country’s Progress, Says Prime Minister Modi | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the opposition was only resorting to “self-aim” by failing to recognize the changes that took place in the country under the ruling BJP regime. Modi’s apparent covert attack came in the context of a joint opposition that repeatedly paralyzed the ongoing parliament session during the monsoons over a number of issues, including Pegasus spyware.

The prime minister said categorically that the opposition was driven by a petty political interest in insulting Parliament, which is a conducive place to express public sentiments. “They are trying to paralyze the parliament, but the population of 130 million rupees will not allow the development of the country to stop,” he said.

The prime minister said that while the entire country was battling a raging pandemic, the opposition was fighting among themselves how to stop the country’s well-being. “The country, however, will not fall into the trap of this anti-national policy,” he said. “The road to the new India would not be a ‘parivar’ (family) but a ‘parishram (hard work),” Modi said, in a veiled attack on Congress and other opposition parties.

The prime minister said the country was on the brink of successfully vaccinating around 50 million people against Covid. At the same time, the collection of Rs 1 lakh crore as GST collection was indicative that the country’s economy was returning to its normal speed. He noted that the export exceeded 2.5 million lakh rupees in July, which was the first time in the history of independent India. In the case of agricultural exports, the country is in the top 10 in the world after decades, he said.

“The country posed a challenge to all challenges,” he said, referring to the construction of a passable road in Ladakh. The prime minister said that the recently launched e-RUPI would help boost digital India and the successful implementation of welfare schemes.





