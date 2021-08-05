India Top Headlines

On the eve of the Mizoram talks, uproar at the Assam assembly | India News

GUWAHATI: Assam’s assembly witnessed chaos on Wednesday over the border blast with Mizoram, forcing President Biswajit Daimary to suspend proceedings on the eve of conciliatory talks in Aizawl involving the Zoramthanga government and two ministers delegated by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to represent the state.

The uproar started after the entire opposition gathered at the Chamber well, demanding “a neutral investigation” by the CBI or NIA into the July 26 shooting at the Cachar border in which six police officers were killed. of Assam. Some opposition ALMs carried banners that read: “Provide security for our people at the border.”

As Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front, CPM and independent MLA joined forces in an attempt to corner the government in their border response, BJP and its allies jumped into the fray to counter the allegations.

The MLA Congress Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said the decades-old border dispute erupted in October last year, but the state government failed to act on the warning signs. Parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika said that Assam and Mizoram were not two nations, but neighboring states of India.

Both CM Sarma and his counterpart Zoramthanga tweeted that Thursday’s talks would help break the ice. “Two of my main colleagues @ AtulBora2 and @TheAshokSinghal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with a message of peace from the people of Assam.”

Zoramthanga held out hope for a breakthrough. “Tomorrow, August 5, 2021, representatives of the #Assam Govt, led by a senior minister, will meet with representatives of the #Mizoram Govt, led by a senior minister. I am sure that important steps will be achieved in solving the border problem.”





