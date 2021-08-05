India Top Headlines

Noted Dogri writer Padma Sachdev, who passed away, worked closely with Lata Mangeshkar | India News

NEW DELHI / JAMMU: Renowned Dogri writer Padma Sachdev, who also wrote lyrics for Hindi films such as Prem Parbat and Aankhin Dekhi in the 1970s, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was 81 years old.

“She was a bard to Dogri. He converted, codified and rewritten Dogri’s oral literature highlighting its classical greatness in an intertextual way. He wrote wonderful prose, bringing the language to life. She was a polyglot who also wrote in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, ”says Hindi writer Anamika.

Sachdev received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work, ‘Meri Kavita Mere Geet’, in 1969. In the book’s preface, the poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar wrote: “After reading Padma’s poems, I felt that I should throw my pen to the rubbish, so Padma writes is true poetry. ”

He also excelled in memoir writing. “His autobiography, ‘Boond Bawadi’, is a classic. Another book, In Bin (Without them), offers a fascinating look at the world of domestic help, ”says friend and writer Mamta Kalia.

Anamika notes that Sachdev’s writings on Ismat Chugtai, Lata Mangeshkar, and Dharamvir Bharti were a great mix of ‘talk stories’, critiques, and memoirs, altogether brilliant. “I also vividly remember one of his tales about a taxi driver that was published in Dharmyug in the 1970s. The taxi driver’s experiences with his passengers and how he recounts them to his family at night, the story left a great impression on me”, He says.

Sachdev formed a close relationship with Mangeshkar, who sang his songs, ‘Mera chhota sa ghar baar’ and ‘Yeh neer kahan se barse’ in Prem Parbat (1973), also a writer and director of Dogri. In 1977, he competed in Mangeshkar concerts in the United States and Canada. Mangeshkar and Sachdev collaborated to release a musical album of Dogri songs, a first for the language. Even today they remain the favorites of Dogri speakers. He also wrote the lyrics for Aankhin Dekhi (1978), which was directed by Urdu writer Rajinder Singh Bedi. ‘Sona re tujhe kaise miloon’ is one of the most remembered numbers in the film.

Some of his other works include ‘Tawi te Chanhan’, ‘Nherian Galian’, ‘Pota Pota Nimbal’, ‘Uttar Vahini’ and ‘Tainthian.

Born in the village of Purmandal in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sachdev was the eldest of three children of the Sanskrit scholar Jai Dev Sharma who died during the Partition. She “reluctantly entered the world of literature. When a local newspaper published his first poem in 1955, he had to bribe his younger brother not to show ‘outrage’ to his mother, “says a profile published by Sahitya Akademi in 1996. She worked as a radio host in Jammu. . Her first marriage to the ‘rebellious’ poet Ved Pal Deep ‘didn’t work out,’ says the profile. She later married devotional singer Surinder Singh of Singh bandhu fame.

By all accounts, the writer-poet personified the joie de vivre. Kaliya recalls: “I remember a sangeet of women we attended together several years ago. He wore a huge bouquet of red bangles in both hands. She also made us wear bracelets. She was a good dholak player and encouraged us all to sing and dance. Talking to her was an antidote to stress. ”

Kalia also recalls that Sachdev sent her cooked chhole and rajma to her Delhi home in Lajpat Nagar from her CR Park residence, which she had lovingly called, Mitwa Ghar. “Many years ago he gave me a pashmina shawl. She was honest and frank enough to tell me that she had used it before. Of all the shawls I have, it is still the coziest. ”





