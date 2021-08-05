Mizoram and Assam ink pact on border non-intervention | India News

India Top Headlines

Time view Interstate disputes are understandable, but the bloody violence caused by them is of great concern. It hurts the very foundations of the idea of ​​India. It is encouraging that the two states have agreed on border management that will hopefully not only reduce tension in the area, but also make life easier for billions of citizens in both states.

GUWAHATI: Assam and Mizoram signed an agreement on Thursday to keep police and forest guards away from the troubled interstate border as the first tangible step to ease tension in the area and maintain ongoing talks to end their dispute. territorial decades.As decided by the Union Ministry of the Interior, neutral forces will remain in charge of the disputed area between the three Barak valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, and Mamit and Kolasib in Mizoram.The icebreaker in Aizawl, which involved two cabinet ministers from both states, also saw Mizoram officially condone the deaths of six Assam policemen in the July 26 shooting in Lailapur of Cachar district. In a reciprocal gesture, Assam reversed its July 29 warning, asking people in the state not to travel to Mizoram and telling those already there for work to “exercise the utmost caution.”Hundreds of trucks carrying essentials and medical supplies have been stranded along NH 306 in the Barak Valley since the border burst, prompting Mizoram accusations of an unofficial economic blockade. Shortly after the meeting, Mizoram CM’s office tweeted: “The Assam government and the Mizoram government successfully signed a joint statement today after deliberations in Aizawl.Both governments agree to carry out the initiatives of the Ministry of the Interior to eliminate the prevailing tensions and find lasting solutions through discussions. ”

The dialogue followed several telephone discussions between Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and his Assamian counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, who subsequently declared their commitment to find a solution that has eluded successive governments since the first round of talks in 1993. The joint statement states that the two State governments “welcome and agree to carry forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of the Interior, the Government of India and the honorable Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram.”

“Both states will not send their respective forest and police forces to patrol, dominate, enforce or for redeployment to any of the areas where there have been clashes and conflicts between police forces in recent times,” he says.

Assam’s border development minister Atul Bora, who led his state’s delegation, said: “This is the beginning. With meaningful dialogue, we can achieve permanent peace, but it will take time. ”He blamed Congress, which was in government in both Assam and Mizoram for several periods, that the border dispute remained unresolved.