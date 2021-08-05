Sports

Lok Sabha proceedings postponed to 5 pm amid uproar from the opposition | India News

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha proceedings were postponed for the fourth time on Thursday, as opposition members continued their protests over Pegasus spyware and other issues.

After the House convened at 4 pm, Rama Devi, who was in the chair, asked the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the proceedings to run smoothly.

As the slogans continued, Devi adjourned the House session until 5 in the afternoon.

What would people think about these disruptions? He said, urging members of the opposition to return to their seats.

Earlier, when the opposition uproar continued over issues like the Pegasus spy line and farmers’ bills, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who was presiding over the proceedings, adjourned the House session until 4 p.m.

When the House convened for the day, President Om Birla congratulated the Indian hockey team on their Olympic medal after 41 years, as well as the players who won medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

When question time began, opposition parties began protesting the Pegasus spyware controversy, farm laws, and other issues. Many members flocked to the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying banners.

Amid the din, at least 10 questions and add-ons were addressed during question hour.

While urging the protesting members to return to their seats, Birla said that important topics are being discussed at question hour and that they were not asking questions but were only indulging in slogans.

“This is not appropriate for the traditions of Parliament,” the president said, emphasizing that the people want the House to function according to the traditions and the rules.

Cillions of rupees are being spent and people are asking why the House is not working, Birla said before delaying the process until noon as the uproar from the opposition continued.

Earlier, the leader of Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, tried to raise the issue of the death of a Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault in the national capital, but was not allowed.

As soon as the House resumed at noon, Chowdhury tried again to raise the issue. He said he wanted the House to pass a resolution condemning the incident.

The Lok Sabha congressional leader was immediately countered by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Meghwal, who asked why the opposition party was silent on similar issues that had taken place in Rajasthan, a state ruled by Congress.

Meghwal objected to Chowdhury raising the issue and said it was reprehensible that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not raise the Rajasthan issues.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the presidency, ignored Chowdhury’s appeal and allowed documents related to various ministries to be deposited in the House amid continued protests and slogans from members of the opposition.

After about 10 minutes of work, Agrawal asked the protesting opposition MPs to go to their seats so that the House could function normally.

As the opposition did not heed the president’s appeal, Agrawal adjourned the House session until 2 pm.

Since the start of the Monzón session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have seen continuous disruptions due to protests from opposition parties.

Mentioning India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the speaker previously said that the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal was a unique achievement.

He also congratulated the country’s athletes for winning three medals at the Tokyo Olympics and also called their victories the symbol of “Nari Shakti” (power of women).

So far, India has won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including the men’s hockey team’s bronze.

The other three medals have been won by female athletes. Mirabai Chanu has won silver in weightlifting in the 49 kg category, boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) has achieved a bronze and shuttle PV Sindhu has won the bronze medal in women’s individual badminton.





