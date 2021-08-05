India Top Headlines

Karnataka Prime Minister to Assign Portfolios to Ministers on August 6 | India News

BENGALURU: Karnataka Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the allocation of portfolios to 29 ministers installed in his new cabinet will take place on August 6.

“The portfolio allocation will be completed tomorrow,” Bommai told reporters.

A week after taking office as Karnataka’s prime minister, Bommai had expanded his new cabinet on Wednesday by adding 29 ministers.

In the cabinet expansion exercise that was seen as the first challenge to the new prime minister, Bommai has tried to play it safe, as he has generally kept the old faces, as 23 of them were ministers in the previous cabinet. from BS Yediyurappa, while six are new.

While some ministers hope to retain the portfolio they had in the previous cabinet, some hope to obtain larger portfolios.

The party leader and high-ranking minister, KS Eshwarappa, said that he did not aspire to any specific portfolio and that he would abide by the decision of the CM and the party leadership.

Noting that he had occupied departments such as water resources, energy and income in the past, Eshwarappa, who was rural development minister in the previous Yediyurappa government, said that he has never requested specific portfolios and that he has effectively complied with what he was given. . .

However, Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that he is seeking to recover the department of animal husbandry, the portfolio that was in charge in the previous cabinet and to work for the protection of “Gaumata” (cows).

“The work in the department is half done, as a minister I introduced the law against the slaughter of cows, we are establishing gaushalas, a helpline for animals, so the department of animal husbandry is my priority, but if I give another I’ll do it too. ” he said.

Minister BC Patil, who held the agriculture portfolio in the previous cabinet, also said that he would like to keep the same portfolio as more work needs to be done in the department, but if CM assigns any other, he would happily perform.

“The CM asked me what portfolio I wanted. I leave it to him. I am ready to do whatever they assign me,” he said.

BC Nagesh, who has become a minister for the first time, said he had never expected to become a minister, so there is no aspiration for a specific portfolio.

I will do my best in whatever department I am assigned, Nagesh said.





Times of India